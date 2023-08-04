Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,974,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,773,000 after buying an additional 1,255,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 691.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 79,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

