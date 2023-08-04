Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. 1,772,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

