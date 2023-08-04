Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,127 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.21% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $169,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after acquiring an additional 640,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after acquiring an additional 359,719 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,452,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.71. 406,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $272.10 and a 1 year high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

