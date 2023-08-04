Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives $322.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Viaplay Group AB has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

