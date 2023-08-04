Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Vimeo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

Vimeo stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $719.53 million, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 1.95. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vimeo by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

