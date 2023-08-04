Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,360,000 after acquiring an additional 592,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

