Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,697. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.