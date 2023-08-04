Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $1.77 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

