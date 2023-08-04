Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,669. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

