Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.77. 101,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,261. Visteon has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 175.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Visteon by 19.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,868,000 after purchasing an additional 87,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $495,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

