Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Visteon Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ VC traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 320,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,760. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon
In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visteon
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.