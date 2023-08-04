Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Posts Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ VC traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 320,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,760. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. Visteon has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $13,742,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

