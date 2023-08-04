Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40), Briefing.com reports. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.77. The stock had a trading volume of 320,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,760. Visteon has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Visteon by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

