Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Sells $151,256.82 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

VOYA traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 731,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,390. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.