Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Director Sells $151,256.82 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

VOYA traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $72.48. The company had a trading volume of 731,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,390. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

