Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

VOYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.36.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $72.48. 731,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,390. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

