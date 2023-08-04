Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 875,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,659. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.27. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.