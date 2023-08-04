Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of VMC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.00. The company had a trading volume of 875,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,659. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day moving average of $191.27. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 38.05%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
