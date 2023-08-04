Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.80. The stock had a trading volume of 168,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.40. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

