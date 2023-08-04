Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.25.

Wall Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$622.85 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 333.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.07.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.21 million for the quarter. Wall Financial had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

