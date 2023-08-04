Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.8% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6 %

WMT traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $158.34. 4,733,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,934,634. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.79. The company has a market cap of $426.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.