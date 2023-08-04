Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00028974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,893,124 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

