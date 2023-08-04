Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 11.7 %

NYSE HCC traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

