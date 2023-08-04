Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 11.7 %
NYSE HCC traded down $5.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,782. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
