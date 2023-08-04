Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Barclays

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.91.

WAT stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.94. 754,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,187. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.03. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 141.19% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

