Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $246,000 Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.