Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,429 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATSG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $19.99 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

