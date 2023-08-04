Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on W. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.12.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.19. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,596,000 after buying an additional 961,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $18,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,447.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 431,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 403,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.