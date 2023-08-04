Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,745. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,489 shares of company stock worth $7,115,837. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.