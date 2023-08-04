Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $100.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Wayfair Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of W traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,865. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,489 shares of company stock worth $7,115,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

