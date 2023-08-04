Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEAV

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

WEAV stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.03. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $95,061.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,106 shares of company stock worth $3,029,738. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.