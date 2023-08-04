WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

