Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.96 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.67. 96,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,906. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

