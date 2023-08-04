Wedbush Increases LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $97.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.36% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $5.06 on Wednesday, hitting $135.39. 84,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

