Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 134,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

