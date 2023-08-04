Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Leidos (LDOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2023 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2023 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,134. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

