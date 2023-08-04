Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

TEAM traded up $31.82 on Friday, reaching $201.47. 3,047,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,390. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.26. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,623.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,881 shares in the company, valued at $57,794,545.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $669,748.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,427,161.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,121 shares of company stock valued at $57,097,202. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,780,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,499,000 after buying an additional 280,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after buying an additional 579,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

