Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $164.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.00. 558,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,328. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $157.90.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.32%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in Lear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 6,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Lear by 116.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

