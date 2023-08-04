Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $52.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $50.00 to $52.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.62.

WFC opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,700,000 after acquiring an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

