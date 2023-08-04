Wells Fargo & Company Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $96.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.31.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.01. 891,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

