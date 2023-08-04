Wells Fargo & Company Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $28.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 135,518 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 873,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,001,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,598,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

