WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2025 earnings at $18.96 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of WCC stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.57. 248,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,482. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $112.08 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WESCO International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in WESCO International by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 33,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in WESCO International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.60%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

