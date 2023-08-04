Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Trading 9.9% Higher

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.