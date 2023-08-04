Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.85 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
