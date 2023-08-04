Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.85 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 257,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

