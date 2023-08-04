Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

HYI stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

