Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

