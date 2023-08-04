Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

MHF stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.