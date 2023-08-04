WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.50. 307,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

