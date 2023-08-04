WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Get WestRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.