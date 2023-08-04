WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,489. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.