Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Decreased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,276,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,357. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

