WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $14.04 million and $43.51 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00281683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

