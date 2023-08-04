Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Amgen Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,929. The company has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

