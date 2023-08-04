Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.21. The stock had a trading volume of 755,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,206. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

